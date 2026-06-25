Freed Palestinian journalist describes hunger, pain after detention

Gaza Strip: Freed Palestinian journalist Mujahid Bani Mufleh has described his ordeal during Israeli administrative detention, saying prison taught him “the true meaning of hunger” and changed his life.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 24, Bani Mufleh shared a photo of himself after 14 months of medical treatment following his release. He wrote that he endured hunger, humiliation and constant pain during his detention, adding that the experience made him value simple things such as food, water, good health and freedom.

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“I learned that what we miss most when everything is taken away is not the big things, but the small blessings we often take for granted,” he added.

Bani Mufleh, a freelance journalist from the town of Beita, south of Nablus, was detained under Israel’s administrative detention system in June 2025 and released in January 2026.

Severe health complications

Following his post, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said Bani Mufleh suffered a severe brain haemorrhage two days after his release. The organisation said he underwent several surgeries and continues to receive long-term medical treatment.

The PPS alleged that his condition resulted from torture, starvation, denial of medical care, and physical and psychological abuse during his detention. It said his case was not isolated but reflected the treatment faced by thousands of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

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The organisation said it has documented hundreds of former prisoners leaving detention with serious physical and psychological health problems. It added that many cases remain undisclosed because families fear re-arrest, while some former detainees have died after their release due to health complications linked to their detention.

Journalists among those detained

The Palestinian Prisoners Club issued a similar statement, saying Bani Mufleh’s case highlights the lasting health impact on many former detainees.

The PPS also claimed that more than 245 Palestinian journalists have been arrested since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israel has previously said administrative detention is used for security reasons and has rejected allegations of systematic abuse in its detention facilities.