Major blocs condemn Israeli actions in Palestinian territories

The League of Arab States, the African Union (AU) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have jointly condemned Israeli policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, citing settlement expansion, annexation plans and restrictions on humanitarian organisations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, the heads of the three organisations criticised the proposed E1 settlement project and the planned displacement of the Bedouin community of Al-Khan al-Ahmar, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They said the measures violate international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The joint declaration called on the international community to take effective action to protect Palestinians and halt policies based on annexation, displacement, blockade and settlement expansion. It warned that such measures threaten the viability of a two-state solution and undermine the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Joint Statement issued by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (#LAS), the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (#AUC), and the Secretary-General of the

Organization of Islamic Cooperation(#OIC), Regarding the Illegal Practices of the Israeli

Occupation in… pic.twitter.com/PVbvzIDMC5 — OIC (@OIC_OCI) June 24, 2026

The organisations also voiced concern over what they described as violations of Palestinians’ rights and freedoms, urging governments and international institutions to uphold their legal and political responsibilities toward the occupied territories.

The statement further criticised measures targeting international non-governmental organisations operating in the Palestinian territories, including restrictions on registration, activities and operations. The three bodies said such actions impede humanitarian work and run counter to international legal obligations.

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Highlighting the importance of relief efforts, the organisations stressed the role of United Nations agencies and humanitarian groups, particularly the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in providing assistance, recovery and development support to Palestinians.

They called on Israeli authorities to remove restrictions affecting humanitarian organisations and ensure the safety of aid workers, medical personnel, journalists and their facilities across the occupied territories.

The Arab League, AU and OIC also urged the international community to press for the release of Palestinian tax revenues withheld by Israel, saying the funds are essential for the Palestinian Authority to deliver public services and support the population.

The statement was signed by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssef and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.