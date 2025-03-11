French footballer Paul Pogba launches Ramzan aid initiative for Gaza war victims

French football star Paul Pogba has launched a significant initiative to support the war-affected people in Gaza during the month of Ramzan. His efforts aim to combat hunger and provide essential meals to Palestinians, including those displaced by the ongoing conflict.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened during Ramzan, particularly after the Israeli authorities halted the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip and cut off its electricity supply to the war-torn region.

Pogba, who has always been a vocal supporter of Palestine, began this initiative in collaboration with a charitable organization. His campaign for needy people in Gaza has received widespread acclaim across social media, with people praising his commitment to humanitarian causes.

On his official Instagram account, Pogba shared an image of his initiative with a heartfelt message highlighting the value of compassion and the importance of kindness in supporting a community.

“Hunger knows no boundaries, and kindness has no limits. Together, we can make a difference by feeding those in need. A simple meal can bring hope, warmth, and strength to someone who is struggling. Let’s share our blessings and ensure no one goes to bed hungry,” he wrote.

In May 2021, Pogba and his Manchester United teammate Amad Diallo waved a Palestinian flag at a stadium following the English football team’s final home game of the season. The French World Cup winner and Ivorian winger Diallo displayed the flag with about 10,000 fans watching.

Subsequently, he shared the images on his Instagram account with the caption, “Let’s keep our world safe and free from violence Pray for Palestine”.

Due to Israel’s relentless aerial bombardments, at least 46,707 people, including 18,000 children, have been killed in Gaza. Many analysts and rights groups believe the real number is far higher.

The UN estimated that at least 1.9 million people – or about 90 percent of the population – across the Gaza Strip were displaced from their hometown during the war.