French Michelin star chef’s dish becomes hit at Hyderabad’s Roast CCx

Hyderabad: At Roast CCx, a quietly introduced French classic has turned into a daily sell-out – driven not by promotion, but by technique and consistency.

Corporate pastry chef Joakim Prat, whose career has been shaped by Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe, has seen his traditional French Galette evolve from a measured introduction to one of the café’s most in-demand offerings.

When the Galette was first introduced, the response was gradual. True to Chef Joakim’s approach, it was not positioned as a signature launch or seasonal highlight but allowed time to find its audience organically. Over the weeks, as guests became familiar with its flavour profile and craftsmanship, demand built steadily. Today, the Galette sells out daily at Roast CCx.

A Galette – a traditional French butter-based sweet pastry known for its crisp, flaky layers – focuses on execution rather than embellishment, staying true to its classical roots.

Chef Prat’s professional journey includes extensive experience in Michelin-starred establishments, where consistency, restraint and respect for fundamentals are everything. That philosophy now shapes the pastry programme at Roast CCx, influencing not only individual products but also training standards and production processes within the bakery and pastry kitchen.

Building on this foundation, Chef Prat is currently working on an expanded pastry and bakery range, with several new products expected to be introduced at Roast CCx in the coming weeks.

“The Galette is a product that rewards patience,” said Bhanu, restaurant manager, Roast CCx. “It wasn’t designed to be a trend. It was designed to be correct, and over time, guests responded to that.”

The Galette’s steady rise also reflects a broader shift in guest preferences, as Hyderabad’s dining audience shows increasing appreciation for classical, technique-driven pastry rooted in global standards rather than novelty-led formats.

At Roast CCx, the Galette has emerged as one of the café’s most consistently sought-after items – now selling out daily and establishing itself as a staple within the menu.