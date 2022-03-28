French navy chief Pierre Vandier in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 28th March 2022 2:25 pm IST
French navy chief Pierre Vandier in Delhi
New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar welcomes French Navy chief Admiral Pierre Vandier during his ceremonial reception, at the South Block in New Delhi, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar welcomes French Navy chief Admiral Pierre Vandier during his ceremonial reception, at the South Block in New Delhi, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (L) welcomes French Navy chief Admiral Pierre Vandier during his ceremonial reception, at the South Block in New Delhi, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: French Navy chief Admiral Pierre Vandier inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception, at the South Block in New Delhi, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: French Navy chief Admiral Pierre Vandier inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception, at the South Block in New Delhi, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button