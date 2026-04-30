French nun attacked in Jerusalem, suspect arrested by police

The 48-year-old nun, a researcher at the French School of Biblical Research, suffered head and facial injuries.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:01 pm IST
Nurse with facial injuries and bruising, wearing a black head covering, outdoors in natural light.
A French nun shows facial injuries after being attacked near Mount Zion in Jerusalem. Photo: Israeli Police/X

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, April 28, after a French nun was assaulted in Jerusalem, police said, raising concerns over attacks targeting Christians in the city.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Israel Police said officers responded immediately after receiving reports of the attack near the Cenacle on Mount Zion, close to King David’s Tomb, and launched an investigation that led to the suspect’s arrest the same day. Authorities are expected to seek an extension of his detention.

Police said the suspect is being investigated on suspicion of a racially motivated assault, adding that all possible motives remain under examination. The force stressed that violence targeting clergy or religious communities is treated with “utmost seriousness”.

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Footage released by police showed visible bruising on the nun’s face following the incident.

The nun, a 48-year-old researcher with the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research, sustained injuries to her head and face and received medical care. According to the institute’s director, Father Olivier Poquillon, she was pushed from behind onto a rock and assaulted while on the ground.

In a separate post on X on Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling it a “shameful act” and reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding freedom of religion and worship for all faiths, including Christians.

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The incident has drawn concern from academic and religious institutions. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem described it as part of a growing pattern of hostility towards Christians, warning that such acts risk undermining the city’s religious coexistence.

Human rights groups also linked the assault to wider tensions in Jerusalem, saying it reflects an increase in attacks affecting civilians in recent months.

Recent developments have intensified scrutiny. Footage circulating earlier this month showed a soldier damaging a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, prompting condemnation, while access restrictions at a major Christian site in Jerusalem during Easter drew criticism before being eased.

Church leaders have repeatedly urged authorities to take stronger steps to prevent attacks and ensure the safety of clergy and worshippers.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:01 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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