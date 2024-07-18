Fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Doda: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Doda district, early Thursday, July 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: A security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Doda district, early Thursday, July 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Army vehicles near the site of the encounter betweeb security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district, early Thursday, July 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Security personnel keep a vigil after an early morning encounter with terrorists, in Doda district, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, officials said. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Security personnel keep a vigil after an early morning encounter with terrorists, in Doda district, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, officials said. (PTI Photo
Doda: A security official keeps a vigil after an early morning encounter with terrorists, in Doda district, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, officials said. (PTI Photo)

