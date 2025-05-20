Fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services exam: SC

The verdict will have far-reaching implications for judicial service aspirants.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services examination, mandating minimum three years of legal practice for candidates applying to entry-level posts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih reaffirmed the importance of courtroom exposure for prospective judges.

“The appointment of fresh law graduates has led to several difficulties, as noted by multiple high courts. Practical experience in court is essential for ensuring judicial efficiency and competence,” the CJI said while pronouncing the judgement.

The bench said the minimum of three years of legal practice is mandatory for appearing in the judicial service examination for entry-level civil judge posts that are lower division cadre.

The verdict came on a plea filed by the All India Judges Association.

The CJI said allowing fresh law graduates direct entry into the judiciary has created practical challenges, as reflected in reports submitted by various high courts.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

