Hyderabad: After carving their space in Indian cinema, many top Tollywood stars have made Hyderabad, the City of Pearls their home, living in lavish villas and bungalows in the city’s most elite colonies. From Prabhas and Allu Arjun to Brahmanandam, these star residences can easily make your jaws drop.

In this write-up, we take a fresh look inside comedian Brahmanandam’s multicrore villa in Hyderabad.

Recently, the veteran actor welcomed his grandson, and to congratulate him, Tollywood couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela visited his residence in Manikonda.

https://twitter.com/Rollmedia9/status/1954607094491185632

In a viral photo from their meeting, fans got an exclusive glimpse inside the comedian’s palatial home that beautifully blends modern architecture with traditional decor. The highlight is a grand framed image of Lord Venkateswara, flanked by ivory-like tusk sculptures and white elephant statues draped in orange cloth and flowers.

A sleek wooden staircase with a glass railing and tall windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating a bright, airy, and regal ambiance.

Brahmanandam’s love for art also reflects throughout his home, with walls adorned by a stunning collection of paintings and sculptures.

In recent years, the actor has slowed down his work due to health reasons, spending more time with his family and cherishing life’s quieter moments. Known as the “God of Memes” and one of Tollywood’s most beloved comedians, Brahmanandam has over 35 years of experience and more than 1,000 film credits.

Making his debut in Aha Naa Pellanta, he has delivered some of the most iconic comic performances in films like Adhurs, Ready, Race Gurram, and Dookudu.