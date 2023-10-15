Fresh quake kills one, injures 35 in Afghanistan

The number of casualties could go up,a statement of the provincial government said

Afghanistan Earthquake
Herat: A new tremor killed one person and injured 35 others in west Afghanistan’s Herat province on Sunday, a statement of the provincial government said.

“As a result of the earthquake, which rocked Herat at 8:06 a.m. local time today, one person was killed and 35 injured persons have been shifted to hospital,” the statement confirmed.

The number of casualties could go up, the statement further said.

Locals also said that two tremors in a short span of minutes rocked Herat and its vicinity on Sunday morning.

Two deadly quakes, each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicentre in the Zinda Jan district of Herat province on October 7, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.

Since October 7, Herat has been experiencing a series of tremors, forcing locals to stay and sleep on the public ground to escape possible devastating aftershocks.

