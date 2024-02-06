Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen

Sanaa: The US-British coalition launched three airstrikes on Yemen’s northern province of Saada before dawn on Tuesday, media reported.

The strikes targetted sites in the eastern part of the province’s capital city, which bears the same name, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said without elaborating.

The fresh airstrikes occurred following a reported missile attack towards the Red Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US Central Command confirmed that the US military struck two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles in Yemen.

The command said in a statement that the strikes were launched at nearly 3:30 p.m. Sanaa time, and the targets were deemed “an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region”.

The airstrikes are part of an ongoing military response by Washington and London since January 12, targetting Houthi-controlled areas of Sanaa and other northern provinces. The actions are reportedly in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who have been engaging in military actions in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since last November, claim to be targetting Israeli ships and vessels sailing to Israel.

These actions unfold against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in Gaza since October. The situation remains tense, with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation.