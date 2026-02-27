Friday flashback: The Pakistani PM who fell in love with Madhubala

Hyderabad: Madhubala, the queen of beauty in Bollywood, remains an iconic figure in the film industry. Her grace and charm made everyone who worked with her fall for her. Notably, celebrities like Premnath, Dilip Kumar, and Kishore Kumar were captivated by her beauty and talent. However, did you know that even Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, also became infatuated with Madhubala?

The Connection Between Madhubala and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

This story dates back to the time when Madhubala was shooting for the legendary film Mughal-e-Azam in the late 1950s. At the time, she had parted ways with Dilip Kumar, and it was then that Bhutto, who was already married, became involved with her. Bhutto was living in both India and Pakistan and frequently visited Bombay. During one of his stays, he visited the sets of Mughal-e-Azam and became enchanted by Madhubala’s beauty.

Bhutto and Madhubala often shared lunches together on the sets, and he tried to win her affection with his charm and wit. Reports suggest that Bhutto even expressed his love for her and wanted to marry her, despite his marriage to Shirin Begum. Madhubala, who was flattered by his attention, enjoyed his company, but their romance did not progress any further.

A Love Story That Could Not Be

Although Bhutto was deeply in love with Madhubala, their relationship was never meant to be. Madhubala eventually married Kishore Kumar in 1960, while Bhutto settled in Pakistan, where he later became the Prime Minister. Unfortunately, Madhubala’s life was cut short by an incurable disease, and she passed away in 1969 at the age of 36.

Bhutto’s fascination with Madhubala is not widely known, and the exact details of their relationship remain a mystery. Madhubala’s personal diary, which could have shed light on her feelings, was buried with her. Today, even though both Madhubala and Bhutto are no longer with us, their story lives on through the memories of their brief but poignant connection.