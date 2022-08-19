Friday Flashback: Why Shah Rukh Khan was jailed in 1992?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his soft, kind, and gentlemanly persona, however, there have been several instances when he lost his cool too.

One such instance was in 1992 when Shah Rukh Khan was arrested for threatening and hurling abuses at a journalist who had written a controversial story about him and his co-actor.

The anecdote dates back to SRK’s early days in Bollywood when he had shot an explicit scene with Deepa Sahi for Ketan Mehta’s film ‘Maya Memsaab’. While Shah Rukh did not have a big role in the film, the scene had blown up with several rumors about him and Deepa going around the industry. Following this, a journalist from Cine Blitz wrote a very defaming story about both the actors which had angered SRK immensely.

Shah Rukh Khan’s arrest and time in jail

In 2019, the superstar appeared on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction where he was asked about this incident. He narrated, “I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this’. He said ‘But listen can you just take it… it’s just a joke’. So I said, ‘I don’t find it funny’,”

SRK further added, “So I went down to their office and misbehaved a lot. I went there and I shouted and I screamed and threatened to hit people. I said, “I’m gonna take off your clothes and make you stand naked with me. Would you find that funny?”

Following this, the journalist filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and was arrested from Film City and taken to Bandra Police Station.

SRK also added that after seeing the small jail cell with human feces in it, he pleaded with the cops to let him go. And the cops let him go but not before taking his autographs.

Well, two years later, SRK apologized to the journalist after he was convinced that he had not written the story.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in his kitty.