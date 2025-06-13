Friday OTT & theatre releases: What to watch today

Hyderabad: The weekend has arrived with a jam-packed slate of releases across OTT platforms and theatres. From high-stakes crime dramas to wholesome anime, steamy reality shows to thrilling theatrical debuts—today’s content drop has something for every kind of viewer. Whether you’re craving action, romance, comedy, or documentary realism, this list covers the best of what’s new across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Apple TV+, BookMyShow Stream, Lionsgate Play, and Indian theatres.
Netflix
- Rana Naidu: Season 2 – Hindi
- Kings Of Jo’Burg: Season 3 – English
- Cells At Work! – Japanese
- Snow World: Snow Man 1st Stadium Live – Japanese
- Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1, Episode 5 – Korean
- Pararescue Jumper: Season 1, Episode 7 – Japanese
Amazon Prime Video
- Eleven – Hindi
- Blind Spot – Telugu
- In Transit: Season 1 – Hindi
- Message In A Bottle – Spanish
- The Monster Within: Season 1, Episode 5 – Japanese
JioHotstar
- Kesari Chapter 2 – Hindi
- Subham – Telugu
- Duster: Season 1, Episode 5 – English
- Poker Face: Season 2, Episode 8 – Hindi
- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 5, Episode 10 – English
- Top Chef: Season 22, Episode 14 – English
- Office: Season 1, Episodes 65-68 – Hindi
Sony LIV
- Alappuzha Gymkhana – Hindi
In Theatres
- From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina – Hindi.
- How To Train Your Dragon – Hindi
- Materialists – English
BookMyShow Stream
- Maa Oori Cinema – Telugu
No matter your mood, today’s lineup promises binge-worthy entertainment across genres, languages, and formats. Grab your popcorn and dive in!