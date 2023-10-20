Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar Jamia Masjid fearing pro-Gaza protests

Srinagar: Authorities proscribed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday amid fear of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, officials said.

This was the second consecutive Friday when prayers were disallowed at the historic mosque.

The grand mosque, located in the Nowhatta area of the city, remained locked and security personnel were deployed around the mosque to maintain law and order, they said.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid — the managing body of the mosque — in a statement said that for the second consecutive Friday, police closed the gates of the mosque saying it will not be opened for Friday prayers.

The Auqaf said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was “once again stopped for the second consecutive Friday from going to the mosque.”

“Since October 15, he continues to be under house detention and is not allowed to move out. Mirwaz deeply regretted the repeated targeting of Jamia Masjid Srinagar by closing it to Muslims on Fridays and disallowing them from offering obligatory Friday prayers,” the auqaf said.

Mirwaiz has said such measures belie the claim of normalcy that the authorities make.

