Fried flower fritters sold by Chinese vendor leave internet stunned!

You might have seen flowers consumed in many interesting ways, from being infused in drinks, candied for jams or sprinkled over salads; but a vendor in China has decided to make the flowery dishes shift from sweet to savoury with his flower fritters.

In a reel posted by Instagram user “xiaofeng202208”, a man is seen cutting heads of sunflowers before dunking them in a batter and then launching them in hot oil. He can also be seen frying various kinds of leaves, Chrysanthemums, roses, daisies and even cactus, making an unusual bouquet on the plate.

The man then generously sprinkles seasoning on the fritters before arranging them in a bowl for the customer to enjoy.

People have left amusing reactions on the video saying “Bro’s frying the whole backyard” while another said “goes to show anything can taste good when fried”

While some flowers like pumpkin or zucchini blossoms are fried and stuffed making a delicious treat, frying roses or daisies is definitely a bizarre take.