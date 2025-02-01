USD 499 to attend birthday party! Reddit reacts

The invitation also mentions an additional charge of USD 250 if they plan to bring a guest along. 

Published: 1st February 2025 9:31 pm IST
Representative Image

Some people throw surprise birthday parties for their friends, while some expect to be given a treat. However, this Reddit user’s friend found a third way—throwing a party for themselves but charging people USD 499 (Rs 43,261) to attend.

The post put up on the thread r/mildlyinfuriating shows an invite to a birthday party mentioning a fee for attending. Friends who attend the party are required to pay USD 499 with an additional charge of USD 250 (Rs 21,674) if they plan to bring a guest along. 

The post further says “Friend got elected for city council and purchased a new home and somehow this makes sense to her. Gotta pay the mortgage somehow.”

The invitation also mentions the birthday party is a two-hour ordeal on a Monday, unsettling some commenters on the post. “On a Monday afternoon too! For 250 an hour?!? There are no people ever I’d pay that for” said one user, while another one commented, “There are a lot more fun ways to spend USD 250/hr.”  

Highlighting the outrageous behaviour on the friend’s side some users wrote “I’m here for the update post where the friend says “I’m cancelling my birthday because no one cares for me! Thanks for ruining my birthday! #wheretofindrealfriends” and another user wrote, “Where is it? Taj Mahal?” 

The post has gone viral with 72K likes and 7.2 comments in just three days.

