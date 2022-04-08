Friends gift bottles of petrol, diesel to couple as wedding gift in Tamil Nadu

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th April 2022 1:02 pm IST
Friends gift bottles of petrol, diesel to couple, (ANI)
Friends gift bottles of petrol, diesel to couple, (ANI)

Chengalpattu: A newly married couple was gifted bottles of petrol and diesel by their friends, recently.

A video went viral on social media, where a group of youth were seen gifting their newly married couple, a litre of petrol and diesel on their wedding day. This video from Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu has already attracted many viewers on social media.

In Tamil Nadu, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by more than nine rupees in the last 15 days. Petrol is sold for Rs 110.85 and diesel for Rs 100.94 per litre.

MS Education Academy

Friends of the groom Grace Kumar and bride Keerthana thought of this idea.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button