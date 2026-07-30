If there’s one thing Hyderabadis take seriously, it’s weekend plans. And when you mix a Sunday with Friendship Day, staying at home is not an option. This year, local organisers, cafes, and creative collectives are stepping up with an impressive lineup of events tailored for every kind of friend group.

Looking to trade routine plans for something different? Whether your crew prefers hands-on art workshops, competitive board games, TV show trivia, or a night of live comedy, Siasat.com has rounded up eight of the best events happening in Hyderabad this Friendship Day.

Best Friendship Day events happening in Hyderabad 2026

1. The Creative Market by Kin Collective

If your group loves getting crafty, head over to an all-day creative gathering hosted by Kin Collective. The Creative Market features a flexible, drop-in workshop concept where you can register and start anytime. Attendees can dive into hands-on workshops at their own pace throughout the day. It is paired with local artisan stalls, live acoustic music, and fresh coffee from Urban Nemo Cafe.

Date- August 2, Sunday

Time- 11 am to 7 pm

Venue- Good Times Deck by Urban Nemo Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Entry fee- Rs. 399 only for each workshop

Registration- Workshops require prior registration via the website or call 9052245878

2. Snaps & Swirls by The Host Club

Snaps & Swirls offers a coquette, highly aesthetic afternoon designed to celebrate both Girlfriend’s Day and Friendship Day. The workshop lets attendees decorate their own mini bento cakes, customise photo frames, and craft letter covers in a vibrant setup. Topped with welcome jello shots, a dedicated photo corner, music and dance, it is a fun option for friends looking to create keepsake memories together.

Date- August 1, Saturday

Time- 2 pm to 5 pm

Venue- Air Live, Jubilee Hills

Entry fee- Rs. 1299 per person

Registration- Via Instagram DM

3. The Friendship Day Tournament at Paradice

ParaDice in Begumpet is hosting a two-day Friendship Day Tournament where gamers can square off across modern tabletop classics like Ticket to Ride, Splendor, Century: Spice Road, and Project L. Beyond ultimate bragging rights, winning teams walk away with a free gaming subscription to keep the board game nights going all year long.

Date- August 1-2

Time- 11 am to 11 pm

Venue- Begumpet Metro Station

Entry fee- Rs 399 per person

4. Yeh Dosti by Brwn Sugar

If you are looking to expand your circle this Friendship Day, Yeh Dosti by Brwn Sugar offers a fun, social mixer designed to help attendees make new friends without the awkward small talk. Here guests will draw random chits to get paired up with a stranger to doodle tote bags and add custom crochet touches. The evening wraps up with open singing, custom “friendship awards,” and plenty of casual fun.

Date- August 2, Sunday

Time- 5 pm onwards

Venue- Kissa Coffee, Jubilee Hills

Entry fee- Rs. 250 per person

Registration- Scan the QR code on the flyer to register

5. FRIENDS Trivia by Events by Marvity

Test who in your group really knows the iconic TV show FRIENDS best at this themed trivia afternoon hosted at Broadway Store. The event challenges die-hard fans with sitcom deep-cuts and pop culture questions. The top three winners walk away with exciting prizes, and every participant receives an exclusive voucher worth ₹500.

Date- August 2, Sunday

Time- 4 pm to 6 pm

Venue- Broadway Store, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills

Entry fee- Rs. 499 onwards

Registration- Register on this website

6. Comedy Bash

The Hyderabad Comedy Bash brings together a stacked lineup of popular stand-ups, including Rohit Swain, Rajasekhar, Saikiran Rayaprolu, Hriday Ranjan, and Avinash Agarwal. It promises an evening of sharp observational humour and non-stop punchlines.

Date- August 2, Sunday

Time- 7 pm onwards

Venue- District 150, Sattva Knowledge City

Entry fee- Rs. 1299 onwards

Registration- Register on BookMyShow

7. Yaara, Teri Yaari by Ekaagr

Yaara, Teri Yaari by Ekaagr offers ice plunges, an art bar hosted by Leafya, speciality coffee, and old-school friendship bands to trade with friends or new acquaintances. It also features a dedicated postcard station by The Postcard Parlour, making it an ideal spot to kick off Friendship Day with wholesome, slow-paced vibes.

Date- August 2, Sunday

Time- 8 am to 12 pm

Venue- Kissa Coffee, Jubilee Hills

Registration- Via Instagram DM

8. Sunrise Yoga by Sneha Nahar

The morning begins with a peaceful, guided sunrise yoga session right by the Buddha Statue, followed by a unique daylight coffee rave aboard a boat on the Hussain Sagar lake. It is complete with artisan coffee, music, healthy breakfast bowls, and a group pass discount.

Date- August 2, Sunday

Time- 6 am to 8:30 am

Venue- Lumbini Park & Hussain Sagar Lake (Buddha Statue Platform)

Entry fee- Rs. 1800 onwards

Registration- Booking can be done through Sneha Nahar’s Instagram.

What are your plans for this Friendship Day? Comment below.