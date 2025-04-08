From 800 to 300k followers: CSK fangirl’s viral rise gets her deals

Mumbai: One moment of heartbreak turned into a life-changing moment for 19-year-old Aaryapriya Bhuyan from Guwahati. During the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on March 30, cameras captured her emotional reaction when MS Dhoni got out after scoring just 16 runs. What happened next? The internet did its magic.

Her video exploded across Instagram, X, and meme pages everywhere. In no time, her Instagram followers shot up from just 800 to over 3 lakh! From a cricket fan in the stands to an internet star—Aaryapriya’s rise was fast and unexpected.

And brands noticed. Swiggy Instamart quickly roped her in for a collab, where she posted a fun video with the caption: Collab for a reason. Then came Yes Madam, a beauty brand. In another viral video, she shared how a free Korean cleanup cheered her up after Dhoni’s dismissal. From teary eyes to glowing skin, her transformation became the talk of the town.

The internet couldn’t stop reacting. Comments flooded in: Dhoni made her career even after getting out. Another user joked, That cricket ticket turned out to be a golden ticket. At just 19, she became a full-blown influencer—all because of one honest, heartfelt moment.

Aaryapriya’s story is the perfect example of how the internet can turn anyone into a star overnight. One minute you’re heartbroken over a cricket match, and the next, you’re signing brand deals and trending across social media.