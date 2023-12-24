From Awaragi to Animal: Anil Kapoor’s resilient climb in Bollywood’s spotlight

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor, the veteran actor with an illustrious four-decade journey in the Hindi film industry, continues to defy age at 66. Despite being the son of the esteemed producer Surinder Kapoor, Anil’s early foray into Bollywood was no walk in the park.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Kapoor opened up about his father’s influence and the challenging path he had to carve out for himself in the industry, devoid of any familial assistance.

Surinder Kapoor, who passed away in 2011, was described by Anil as an honest, decent, and introverted individual—a departure from the stereotypical, pushy figures associated with Bollywood. Anil recounted his father’s explicit message that he must independently navigate his career, refusing any special favors.

This revelation served as a catalyst for Anil Kapoor to trust his instincts and face the industry’s challenges head-on. Despite the initial struggles and a lack of promising opportunities, Kapoor persevered in his quest to make a mark in Bollywood. He candidly shared the exhausting and frustrating nature of those early days, turning to films like Awaragi and Mashaal as outlets for expressing his pent-up emotions.

Fast forward to the present, Anil Kapoor is riding high on the success of his recent hit film, “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol among others.

Looking towards the future, Kapoor is gearing up for his next project, Siddharth Anand’s “Fighter,” where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, the film sees Kapoor taking on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known by the call sign Rocky.

Anil Kapoor’s journey in the film industry serves as a testament to his resilience and commitment, proving that true success is earned through hard work and determination.