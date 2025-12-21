From Cannes to Met Gala: 11 Indian stars who ruled fashion in 2025

2025 marked a powerful shift for Indian celebrities on global fashion platforms. From Cannes and the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, Indian stars stood out not just for style, but for identity and cultural confidence. Fashion became a medium to showcase heritage, craftsmanship, and personal stories on the world’s biggest stages.

This year proved that Indian fashion does not need to blend in to be noticed. It commands attention when worn with pride and purpose.

Indian Celebrities Who Represented India at Global Fashion Events in 2025

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya represented India at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore an ivory Banarasi handloom saree by Manish Malhotra, highlighting Indian weaving traditions and cultural elegance. Her Cannes appearances continue to be among the most talked-about globally.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made history at Cannes by wearing the first-ever Gucci saree at the festival’s closing ceremony. The Swarovski-studded design blended Indian heritage with global luxury fashion, making it one of the most viral looks of 2025.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes debut by choosing Indian-inspired couture. Her looks focused on traditional textiles, structured silhouettes, and modern styling, proving Indian craftsmanship belongs on international red carpets.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in a sculptural monochrome gown. The look subtly celebrated motherhood and emotional storytelling, making her appearance both personal and powerful.

5. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh represented Punjabi and Sikh heritage at the Met Gala. Dressed in a sherwani-inspired outfit with a symbolic embroidered cape, he redefined global menswear through cultural pride.

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone appeared at Paris Fashion Week and luxury brand events as the face of Louis Vuitton. Her looks focused on timeless elegance, classic tailoring, and global sophistication.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made a global impact at international fashion showcases in a tailored Balmain outfit. Her look balanced sharp structure with feminine grace, reflecting confidence on a global platform.

8. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari attended Cannes Film Festival and international runway shows. She moved between traditional sarees and modern couture, maintaining her signature understated elegance.

9. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his first-ever Met Gala appearance in a custom Sabyasachi ensemble. His look focused on tailored elegance and cultural symbolism, proving quiet confidence can dominate global fashion.

10. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna represented India at Milan Fashion Week. She embraced sporty chic fashion in a contemporary look, showing versatility and global appeal.

11. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela turned heads at Cannes in a dramatic Michael Cinco gown. Her bold styling and statement accessories made her one of the most visually striking appearances at the festival.