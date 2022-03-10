From caste to religion, UP assembly poll results show a major shift in narrative

Maybe it is too early to draw any conclusion, but the preliminary study of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls results make it amply clear that it will not be castes but religion on which future elections will be fought in this Hindi heartland. Yogi’s 20- 80 formula (20 represents Muslims percentage) has proved to be a super hit. It has almost wiped off the caste equations.

By focusing on the majority and instilling in them a constant fear of being overpowered by the minority, the BJP succeeded in creating a new narrative. Working on total polarization on communal lines, the formula helped erase everything else and led to castes voters walking towards the BJP as proud Hindus.

The angry farmers, pandemic mess, inflation, and the jobless youth were issues all engulfed as BJP strode ahead with the support of all castes and sections thanking the saffron party for being a savior of Ram. “Hum usey laaey hain jo Ram ko laya hain (we will bring those who have brought Ram back) were slogans that are livening the television screens as devotees, women in the forefront express their gratitude to BJP leaders.

Despite the BJP landslide victory, credit must be given to Akhilesh Yadav for building a powerful bipolar platform of the Opponents. Certainly, he has emerged as a winner putting up a gallant fight against a cadre-based party, It now appears that he fought single-handedly as his six alliance partners just provided a decorative rainbow coalition of different castes. In reality, these caste leaders, who were last minute entry to SP as Turncoats seemed to have shifted as individuals leaving behind their vote bank. The last minute changes made by Akhilesh to adjust these new entrants created a big divide in the SP aspirants who had worked for the party and were expecting the ticket for the election.

Seems that the caste voters on whom Akhilesh was depending to create magic did not support the party. They remained silent, participated in the rallies but had decided to cast their vote elsewhere. They voted BJP.

Here I am reminded of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had in an interview with me had wisely replied to the question as to why Ram centric BJP formed its first government in UP but failed to get a mandate in other states, simply replied: “Because Ayodhya is in UP.”

Again the BJP has to thank Ram for connecting it to all castes and ensuring they vote as Hindus. They were told that they had been included in the 80 percent list while the 20 percent minority which favors Akhilesh has been pushed out. This appears to be the first and major cause of BJP’s success in the state which appeared to have sold its heart to Akhilesh, at least that is what it looked like from the surface.

If these assertions prove true, from now onwards Uttar Pradesh will cleanse itself of the caste centric politics and just concentrate fully on religion or better we call it by its legitimate name –Hindutva.