From floods in IT city to polarisation, chaotic journey of a ‘progressive’ state

Bengaluru: Karnataka had become a flash point during the year 2022 both for right and wrong reasons. Being called the progressive state, IT hub, education, science and research hub of the country, the state witnessed the worst floods that devastated the IT industry and agricultural sector.

As the state inched closer to elections, Karnataka witnessed chaotic developments in the field of education, business and some of the incidents even threatened to disrupt the day-to-day life of the common man. However, the state was quick to recover and put forth progressive and success stories to the world and the country.

Floods that made the IT industry sink

Bengaluru city received the highest rainfall in a single day in the last 38 years in the first week of September. The city was pounded with massive rainfall inundating IT campuses and posh localities where tech population resided.

Images of knee- to waist-deep water on arterial roads, tractors and JCBs moving IT employees, CEOs to and fro from the companies went viral throughout the world exposing the crumbling infrastructure of the city.

Global Investors’ Meet; Infosys turns 40

After the flood fury, the state got back to its usual business. The Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) was successfully held between November 2 and 4 by the Karnataka government in which the industrial honchos participated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reiterated that Bengaluru continues to be the startup and unicorn capital of India. The city accounted for about 40 per cent of the country’s exports.

IT giant Infosys, which revolutionised the IT sector in the state and put Bengaluru on the international map, completed 40 years in the month of December. The founder N.R. Narayana Murthy spoke about taking Infosys to the milestone of 100 years. He underlined the need to keep up values and guided the present leadership to take decisions which would earn them respect from all stakeholders even 30 years later.

Blast that shook the state

Mangaluru cooker blast which took place on November 19 shook the state. The police department declared it as an act of terror.

An unknown terror outfit called the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) claimed responsibility and warned of future attack. Investigations revealed ghastly plans of Mohammad Shariq (23), the bomber, to carry out the blasts in public places. Though Karnataka was on the radar of terrorists, it was for the first time that such a threat was given.

Chaotic moments of boycott, murders, and disputes:

Karnataka witnessed communal developments in 2022 like never before. It started with the hijab movement and resulted in a boycott of Muslim traders.

The murders of Hindu activists Harsha in Shivamogga district on February 20 and Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 resulted in revenge killings and threatened the law and order situation of the state.

At the peak of Hijab crisis, the statement of the late Al-Qaeda leader Ayman-al-Zawahiri, praising a Karnataka Muslim girl student for standing up against the mob and chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans went on to become international news, causing concerns among security agencies.

Kannada cinema delivers blockbuster movies

Kannada film industry delivered super hit movies at the national levels with ‘KGF Chapter 2’, ‘Charlie 777’ and ‘Kantara’ at the year end. Kannada film industry called as Sandalwood, was always seen as an underdog in comparison with neighbouring Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

‘KGF Chapter 2’, released on April 14, went on to become the highest grossing movie at the national level. Actor Yash went on to become a national super star and the whole Indian film industry is awaiting his next project.

Rakshit Shetty-starrer ‘777 Charlie’ released on June 10 has been a decent hit at national level. ‘Kantara’ which hit the screens on September 30, went on to become one of the super hit movies of the year at the national level. It catapulted Rishab Shetty, as the most sought after actor and director.

Bengaluru has now India’s second biggest airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of the KempeGowda International airport on November 11. The terminal was built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers.

With the inauguration of terminal-2, KempeGowda International Airport has become the second biggest airport of the country. The swanky terminal-2, billed as one among the biggest terminals in the world with a hanging garden for the first time in Asia.