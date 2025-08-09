Musi River is often called the lifeline and pride of Hyderabad, shaping the city’s history, culture and daily life for centuries. Flowing right through the heart of Old City, it has witnessed the rise and growth of Hyderabad since the era of Nizams. Though its water no longer sparkles the way it once did, the Musi remains an enduring symbol in the city’s collective memory.

Few people, however, know where this river actually begins. The journey of the Musi starts far from the bustling Charminar and busy bridges, in the green expanse of the Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad. Located about 90 kilometres west of Hyderabad, this highland region is surrounded by dense forests, rolling terrain and fresh mountain air.

So, if you do not have any plans this weekend, why not visit this tranquil place and see for yourself where Hyderabad’s lifelines take its first breath?

Image Source: Living Waters Museum

Tracing the Musi River

The Musi River takes birth in the lush Ananthagiri Hills of Vikarabad district, which is about 90 kms from Hyderabad. Here, amidst dense forests and rolling hills, the river begins its journey before winding towards the city. Flowing past the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the Musi’s first visible waters emerge from a natural spring within the temple premises. This clear, perennial spring is regarded as the very source of the river and continues to flow year-round, even in the hottest summer months.

While the broader geographic origin of the Musi River lies across the Ananthagiri Hills, the spring at the temple offers a striking and accessible point to witness the river’s beginnings up close.

Getting there

To reach the place from Hyderabad, the most convenient access point is the town of Vikarabad. You can make a road trip out of it as it takes only 1.5 to 2 hours to reach the destination. Once in Vikarabad, roads lead uphill toward the Ananthagiri Hills. As there is no Google Map for the Musi River’s origin point, you can ask locals for directions and guidance.

The Ananthagiri Hills area is accessible for visiting the temple, hiking scenic trails, and soaking in panoramic views. It’s an excellent weekend getaway offering tranquillity amid greenery.

Once you have traced the Musi River to its origin, stay a while longer to soak up the hills’ full charm. You can use Siasat.com’s guide to Ananthagiri Hills to make the most of your time here.