From IIT to spirituality, a saint’s transformative journey to Maha Kumbh

An interview of a devotee at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagaraj in Uttar Pradesh is making waves on the internet where he is seen revealing his impressive educational endeavours before he left it all for spirituality.

Abhey Singh was born in Haryana and pursued Aerospace engineering at the prestigious IIT-Bombay. He went on to get a Master’s in design and also studied professional photography. While preparing for the entrance exam for the Master he also taught Physics at a coaching center.

Singh’s style of speaking has allured the public as he draws a comparison of his life to the movie 3 Idiots. “This is the best condition to be in,” he says as he identifies himself as a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. He believes his spiritual wisdom blended with his scientific knowledge sets him apart from the traditional image of an ascetic.

“I now understand that this is real knowledge. If you have to understand the mind or mental health, then you can do it (through spirituality),” Singh says smilingly, adding, “Everything is Shiva. Truth is Shiva, and Shiva is beautiful.”

Singh has received positive reactions from the public saying they respect him for choosing the path of spirituality and “escaping the matrix”. “End mein sab spirituality ki taraf hi jayenge” (in the end everyone will go towards the spiritual) said one user.

Singh is in social media where he has a decent 29,000 Instagram followers. His posts predominantly revolve around meditation, yoga, ancient sutras and spiritual practices.

Maha Kumbh mela

The Maha Kumbh is a grand 45-day event from January 13 to February 26 which is expected to be attended by over 40 crore pilgrims and international devotees.

This particular Maha Kumbh also coincides with a rare celestial occurrence where the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn align, something that is being witnessed after 144 years. The event is held once in 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh mela was held in 2012.