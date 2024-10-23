From local hero to global star: Prabhas’ impact on Indian cinema

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the few actors who has completely changed the way people view Telugu cinema, or Tollywood. He has taken it from being popular in one region to becoming a force all across India. Today, on his 45th birthday, we look at how Prabhas transformed his career and Tollywood into something much bigger.

From Local Star to National Icon

Before Baahubali, Prabhas was a well-known actor in Telugu films. His fans called him “Darling,” and he was loved for his family-friendly movies and mass-appeal hits. However, everything changed when Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film became a national and global sensation, earning nearly Rs 2,500 crore worldwide.

Baahubali made Prabhas a pan-India star, and suddenly, he was no longer just a local hero. He became known across the country and beyond.

Pan-India Movies and Experimentation

After Baahubali, Prabhas took on even bigger challenges with his films. Movies like Saaho and Radhe Shyam had huge budgets, and even though they faced criticism, they still did well at the box office. Prabhas kept pushing himself with different genres, like action-packed thrillers and romantic dramas.

His recent movies, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, were major hits. Kalki alone earned over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, proving that Prabhas is still a major force in Indian cinema.

Prabhas has become a trailblazer for Telugu cinema, showing that it can compete with Bollywood and even international films. His success has opened doors for other actors and filmmakers from the South. Now, more pan-India films are being made because producers know that Prabhas’ presence guarantees huge box office numbers.

Prabhas’ journey has changed the Indian film industry, and as he continues to take on new projects, his influence will only grow. He is truly the leader Tollywood needed to reach new heights.