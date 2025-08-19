From pulpit to public health, Masjid-e-Alamgiri shows the way

Hyderabad: Sunday afternoons in Hyderabad are usually reserved for rest, family gatherings, or a leisurely nap. But in Shantinagar, a different scene unfolded the other day. Instead of retreating indoors, scores of people, including a sizable number of women, made their way to the Masjid-e-Alamgiri. They were not there to listen to a sermon, but to attend a public health lecture titled “Common Orthopedic Problems and Their Solution.”

For nearly 90 minutes, the audience listened intently to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Muhammad Tanzeel Munawar, who spoke on bone and joint health with clarity, humor, and practical advice. His talk was the second in a series of monthly lectures organized by the Masjid-e-Alamgiri Committee. The first session, held earlier, had focused on urological issues.

The initiative is part of an effort to broaden the role of mosques beyond prayer halls. “Mosques are always considered mere places of worship. But there is a need to model them on the pattern of Masjid-e-Nabvi, the Prophet’s mosque, which served as a hub for community welfare,” Dr. Tanzeel remarked. He praised the committee’s president, Basha Mohiuddin, and member, Zaheer Ahmed, for taking the lead. Local corporator Mohammed Arif Rizwan also commended the initiative, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Faith and fitness

Islam has always attached great importance to health, Dr. Tanzeel reminded the audience. Citing a Hadith, he said a strong believer ranks higher in the eyes of Allah than a weak one. To underline his point, he quoted the Prophet’s timeless advice: “Take advantage of five before five — your youth before old age, your health before illness, your wealth before poverty, your free time before you become busy, and your life before death.”

These words, he explained, are not just spiritual guidance but also practical health advice. “Prevention is better than cure,” he emphasized, urging people to take charge of their lifestyle before it is too late. Health, he said, is not merely the absence of disease but a divine gift. Or as the Urdu proverb goes, “Tandrusti hazaar nemat hai” — good health is a thousand blessings.

Bones, joints, and lifestyles



Dr. Tanzeel’s lecture covered a wide range of musculoskeletal problems affecting bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. With the aid of a PowerPoint presentation, he explained the causes, symptoms, and solutions for conditions like arthritis, low back pain, scoliosis, bursitis, neck pain, shoulder pain, hip fractures, kyphosis, lumbar spondylosis and soft tissue injuries. To drive home the seriousness of orthopedic problems, he even screened a video on knee replacement surgery.

One condition he dwelled on at length was cervical spondylosis, which has alarmingly begun to affect youngsters. “Excessive use of mobile phones is the main culprit,” he warned, citing the case of a 13-year-old girl who developed severe neck pain after using her phone for nearly ten hours a day.

Lifestyle changes in the post-COVID era, he observed, have accelerated the rise of orthopedic and metabolic disorders. The “work from home” culture has drastically reduced physical activity, and sedentary living has become the norm. “Disorders which usually affect people in their 60s are now being seen in much younger age groups,” he noted.



Obesity, he added, is emerging as the root cause of many diseases. “The ideal weight for men is 60 kg and for women 55 kg. But today, obesity is rising unchecked among both genders,” he said. Pointing out the consequences, he remarked with a touch of satire, “Obesity is the root cause of all diseases.”

Simple solutions, big gains



The solutions to many orthopedic problems, Dr. Tanzeel stressed, lie in everyday choices rather than expensive medical interventions. He urged people to cut down on screen time, engage in daily exercise, and make the most of Vitamin D, freely available in Hyderabad’s abundant sunshine. “A short walk in the morning sun can sometimes do more than medicines,” he said.

Early diagnosis, he reminded, is critical. Many diseases, if detected in their initial stages, can be managed with minimal treatment. Unfortunately, he lamented, people often neglect their health, spending generously on weddings or luxuries but very little on medical check-ups and education. “A long life is good,” he said, “but with good health and good deeds, it becomes even more pleasant.”

Community outreach

The lecture series at Masjid-e-Alamgiri is gradually drawing attention for showing how religious institutions can be harnessed for community benefit. For centuries, mosques in the Islamic tradition have served as centers not just for prayer but also for learning, welfare, and civic engagement. In Hyderabad, too, some mosques are beginning to revive this model.

By opening their doors to health awareness talks, the organizers hope to create a ripple effect in society. Topics like urology, orthopedics, and lifestyle management may not sound spiritual, but they address the pressing realities of everyday life. For many in the audience, this was their first structured exposure to medical knowledge delivered in an accessible manner.

“People trust mosques, and when doctors share knowledge in this setting, it carries weight,” said one attendee after the session. The presence of women in good numbers also underscored the importance of health literacy for families as a whole.

Looking ahead



The Masjid-e-Alamgiri Committee plans to continue these monthly lectures, covering a wide spectrum of health issues that affect the community. By doing so, it hopes to not only raise awareness but also to encourage preventive healthcare practices in line with both medical science and Islamic teachings.

As Dr. Tanzeel reminded the gathering, “Health is not something to be taken for granted. If we protect it, it protects us.” In a city where fast food joints outnumber fitness centers and mobile phones occupy more time than morning walks, his words carried urgency.

The Shantinagar congregation left with more than medical facts; they left with a renewed sense of responsibility – to themselves, their families, and their faith. The revival of mosques as community hubs, much like the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah, could well mark a turning point in how health and spirituality converge in everyday Muslim life.

Because, as the old wisdom says, tandrusti hazaar nemat hai — and in the end, prevention will always be better than cure.