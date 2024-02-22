From Rakul Preet’s floral lehenga to Jackky Bhagnani’s embroidered sherwani, check out wedding look of newlyweds

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on Wednesday. Bot looked absolutely stunning as they started the new chapter of their life.

Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The meticulously hand-embroidered design makes his outfit just look perfect for the special day.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse.

The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet treated fans to her wedding pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni”

After dating each other for a long time, Rakul and Jakky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the ‘Anand Karaj’ on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, it was followed by the Pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky’s Sindhi heritage.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Jacqueliene Fernandez wrote, “congrats !!!!!!”

Varun Dhawan commented, “Congratualtionssss.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, “Congratulations.”

Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations. All our love and blessings.”

The wedding was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who’s who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Their pre-wedding festivities kick-started on February 19.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.