From Salman Khan to Rohit Shetty: Celebs in shooting cases

Hyderabad: In recent years, Bollywood has seen a worrying rise in firing incidents involving celebrities. Actors, filmmakers, singers, and even social media stars have become targets of gun attacks outside their homes and workplaces. Thankfully, most incidents did not cause injuries, but they created fear and serious questions about safety. What once felt like movie-style drama is now happening in real life.

Rohit Shetty Firing Incident

On the night of January 31, 2026, unknown attackers fired four gunshots outside his house in Juhu, Mumbai. Rohit Shetty is known for directing big action films, but this time, the danger was real. No one was hurt, but Mumbai Police immediately formed multiple Crime Branch teams to investigate. Security around his home was increased, showing that even top filmmakers are not safe anymore.

Past Bollywood Firing Incidents That Shocked the Nation

1. Salman Khan : Galaxy Apartments Attack (2024)

The most talked-about incident happened on April 14, 2024.

Shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Bike-borne shooters opened fire late at night and escaped. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility, linking it to past threats against the actor. After this, Salman Khan’s security was increased heavily, and the entire film industry was shaken.

2. Disha Patani’s Family Home : Bareilly (2025)

On September 12, 2025, gunshots were fired outside the family home of actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Around 8-10 bullets were fired. Reports said the Goldy Brar gang was behind the attack, allegedly due to a dispute involving her sister. This incident showed that even celebrities’ families living far from Mumbai are at risk.

3. Elvish Yadav : Gurugram House Attack (2025)

Social media star Elvish Yadav also faced danger.

On August 17, 2025, more than 24 bullets were fired at his house in Gurugram. Elvish was not at home, but his family was inside. The attack highlighted that online fame can also bring serious real-world threats.

4. Kangana Ranaut : Residence Targeted

Actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her strong opinions, also faced a firing incident outside her residence.

Though no injuries were reported, the incident added to fears that outspoken celebrities may face higher risks.

5. AP Dhillon : Canada Attack (2024)

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon was attacked outside his home in Canada in September 2024.

Investigators linked the attack to a Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate, reportedly due to his connections within Bollywood. This proved that threats can follow celebrities even outside India.

6. Kapil Sharma : Restaurant Firing in Canada

Comedian Kapil Sharma faced gunfire outside his restaurant in Canada.

Though he was unharmed, the incident showed that businesses linked to celebrities can also become targets.

7. Older Incidents That Still Shock

• Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his office in 2000 but survived.

• Govinda was accidentally shot with his own licensed gun in a shocking incident.

• KRK recently came back into news after getting bail in an open-firing related case.