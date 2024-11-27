From Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans: Know Mohammed Siraj’s IPL journey

Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s leading pacers, began his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad and has now become a prized asset for the Gujarat Titans.

While most of his IPL career was spent with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Siraj’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Mohammed Siraj’s entry into IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the 2017 IPL Auction, Mohammed Siraj made headlines when he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore. The Hyderabad-based team recognized the potential of the young fast bowler, providing him with a platform to showcase his skills.

Although Siraj played only a limited number of matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, his raw pace and determination stood out, earning him recognition in the highly competitive league.

Following his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Siraj was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2018 IPL Auction. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, Siraj honed his skills and became an integral part of RCB’s bowling attack.

One of Siraj’s most remarkable performances came on October 21, 2020, when he became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl back-to-back maiden overs in a single match.

Move to Gujarat Titans

In the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, Mohammed Siraj’s career reached a new peak when he was signed by the Gujarat Titans for an impressive Rs 12.25 crore.

Starting with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Siraj attracted intense bidding wars from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals before Gujarat Titans ultimately secured his services.

Notably, RCB chose not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card, marking the end of Siraj’s six-year association with the team.

Squads of Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad

By joining the Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Siraj became part of a star-studded lineup that includes Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada.

Gujarat Titans 2025 Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R. Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 2025 Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.

Currently representing India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Siraj played a significant role in securing victory in the opening match.

As the 2025 IPL season approaches, all eyes will be on Mohammed Siraj to see how he leads the Gujarat Titans’ pace attack in their bid for the championship.