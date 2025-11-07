From unranked to top four: Oman’s decade-long rise in quality of life index

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has made one of the most significant leaps in global living standards over the past decade, climbing from an unranked position in 2015 to 4th place worldwide in Numbeo’s 2025 mid-year Quality of Life Index.
According to the latest data from Numbeo, Oman achieved a score of 208.9, ranking just behind Luxembourg (220.1), the Netherlands (211.3) and Denmark (209.9), and ahead of Switzerland (205.0).
What the index measures
Numbeo’s quality of life index evaluates countries based on several criteria that determine overall living conditions. It includes:
- Purchasing power index
- Safety index
- Health care index
- Cost of living index
- Property price to income ratio
- Traffic commute time index
- Pollution index
- Climate index
These indicators collectively determine the overall standard of living in each country, reflecting how economic, environmental, and social conditions shape daily life.
Oman’s progress from 2015 to 2025
In 2015, Oman did not feature in Numbeo’s global rankings. Over the next decade, the Sultanate steadily improved its position, driven by sustained national development efforts and economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.
|Year
|Edition
|Rank
|Score
|2015
|Full year
|Unranked
|—
|2016
|Full year
|Unranked
|—
|2016
|Mid-year
|Unranked
|—
|2017
|Full year
|Unranked
|—
|2017
|Mid-year
|Unranked
|—
|2018
|Full year
|Unranked
|—
|2018
|Mid-year
|Unranked
|—
|2019
|Full year
|Unranked
|—
|2019
|Mid-year
|Unranked
|—
|2020
|Full year
|17th
|168.0
|2020
|Mid-year
|12th
|173.1
|2021
|Full year
|12th
|172.1
|2021
|Mid-year
|14th
|168.8
|2022
|Full year
|13th
|174.2
|2022
|Mid-year
|17th
|172.1
|2023
|Full year
|8th
|184.7
|2023
|Mid-year
|7th
|184.8
|2024
|Full year
|6th
|190.4
|2024
|Mid-year
|4th
|204.3
|2025
|Full year
|4th
|208.9
|2025
|Mid-year
|4th
|215.1
Oman Vision 2040
Oman’s steady rise is closely tied to Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term plan to diversify the economy, enhance social welfare, and promote sustainability.
The vision focuses on:
- Expanding healthcare and education
- Improving infrastructure and environmental policies
- Boosting public safety and economic resilience
- Attracting investment and skilled expatriates
These reforms have significantly improved Oman’s international standing for livability, safety, and affordability.
This accolade underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of its residents and attracting expatriates, amidst a competitive global landscape.