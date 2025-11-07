From unranked to top four: Oman’s decade-long rise in quality of life index

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has made one of the most significant leaps in global living standards over the past decade, climbing from an unranked position in 2015 to 4th place worldwide in Numbeo’s 2025 mid-year Quality of Life Index.

According to the latest data from Numbeo, Oman achieved a score of 208.9, ranking just behind Luxembourg (220.1), the Netherlands (211.3) and Denmark (209.9), and ahead of Switzerland (205.0).

What the index measures

Numbeo’s quality of life index evaluates countries based on several criteria that determine overall living conditions. It includes:

Purchasing power index

Safety index

Health care index

Cost of living index

Property price to income ratio

Traffic commute time index

Pollution index

Climate index

These indicators collectively determine the overall standard of living in each country, reflecting how economic, environmental, and social conditions shape daily life.

Oman’s progress from 2015 to 2025

In 2015, Oman did not feature in Numbeo’s global rankings. Over the next decade, the Sultanate steadily improved its position, driven by sustained national development efforts and economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.

Year Edition Rank Score 2015 Full year Unranked — 2016 Full year Unranked — 2016 Mid-year Unranked — 2017 Full year Unranked — 2017 Mid-year Unranked — 2018 Full year Unranked — 2018 Mid-year Unranked — 2019 Full year Unranked — 2019 Mid-year Unranked — 2020 Full year 17th 168.0 2020 Mid-year 12th 173.1 2021 Full year 12th 172.1 2021 Mid-year 14th 168.8 2022 Full year 13th 174.2 2022 Mid-year 17th 172.1 2023 Full year 8th 184.7 2023 Mid-year 7th 184.8 2024 Full year 6th 190.4 2024 Mid-year 4th 204.3 2025 Full year 4th 208.9 2025 Mid-year 4th 215.1

Oman Vision 2040

Oman’s steady rise is closely tied to Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term plan to diversify the economy, enhance social welfare, and promote sustainability.

The vision focuses on:

Expanding healthcare and education

Improving infrastructure and environmental policies

Boosting public safety and economic resilience

Attracting investment and skilled expatriates

These reforms have significantly improved Oman’s international standing for livability, safety, and affordability.

This accolade underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of its residents and attracting expatriates, amidst a competitive global landscape.