From unranked to top four: Oman’s decade-long rise in quality of life index

According to Numbeo’s ranking, Oman’s decade of reforms has transformed it into one of the world’s most liveable nations.

A scenic evening view of Muttrah Corniche in Muscat, Oman, with city lights reflecting on the waterfront.
Evening view of Muttrah Corniche in Muscat, Oman. Photo: Anfal Shamsudeen/Unsplash

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has made one of the most significant leaps in global living standards over the past decade, climbing from an unranked position in 2015 to 4th place worldwide in Numbeo’s 2025 mid-year Quality of Life Index.

According to the latest data from Numbeo, Oman achieved a score of 208.9, ranking just behind Luxembourg (220.1), the Netherlands (211.3) and Denmark (209.9), and ahead of Switzerland (205.0).

What the index measures

Numbeo’s quality of life index evaluates countries based on several criteria that determine overall living conditions. It includes:

  • Purchasing power index
  • Safety index
  • Health care index
  • Cost of living index
  • Property price to income ratio
  • Traffic commute time index
  • Pollution index
  • Climate index

These indicators collectively determine the overall standard of living in each country, reflecting how economic, environmental, and social conditions shape daily life.

Oman’s progress from 2015 to 2025

In 2015, Oman did not feature in Numbeo’s global rankings. Over the next decade, the Sultanate steadily improved its position, driven by sustained national development efforts and economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.

YearEditionRankScore
2015Full yearUnranked
2016Full yearUnranked
2016Mid-yearUnranked
2017Full yearUnranked
2017Mid-yearUnranked
2018Full yearUnranked
2018Mid-yearUnranked
2019Full yearUnranked
2019Mid-yearUnranked
2020Full year17th168.0
2020Mid-year12th173.1
2021Full year12th172.1
2021Mid-year14th168.8
2022Full year13th174.2
2022Mid-year17th172.1
2023Full year8th184.7
2023Mid-year7th184.8
2024Full year6th190.4
2024Mid-year4th204.3
2025Full year4th208.9
2025Mid-year4th215.1

Oman Vision 2040

Oman’s steady rise is closely tied to Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term plan to diversify the economy, enhance social welfare, and promote sustainability.

The vision focuses on:

  • Expanding healthcare and education
  • Improving infrastructure and environmental policies
  • Boosting public safety and economic resilience
  • Attracting investment and skilled expatriates

These reforms have significantly improved Oman’s international standing for livability, safety, and affordability.

This accolade underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of its residents and attracting expatriates, amidst a competitive global landscape.

