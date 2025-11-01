Madinah, Riyadh join UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network list

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has named Madinah a Creative City for Gastronomy and Riyadh a Creative City for Design, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s growing cultural and creative influence on the world stage.

This comes as UNESCO, on World Cities Day 2025, announced the inclusion of 58 new cities in its Creative Cities Network (UCCN), recognising their commitment to harnessing creativity for sustainable urban and cultural development.

Madinah: Culinary capital of tradition and innovation

Madinah’s recognition marks it as the second Saudi city after Buraidah to receive UNESCO’s Gastronomy title. The nomination was coordinated by the Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with:

Madinah Region Principality

Al Madinah Region Development Authority

National Commission for Education, Culture and Science

Madinah Region

Ajwa dates, a Madinah speciality and symbol of its rich culinary heritage. Photo: SPA

Local chefs, food entrepreneurs and cultural experts also contributed to the submission, showcasing the city’s rich culinary heritage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Hininy, a traditional Madinah dessert made with dates, ghee, and spices. Photo: SPA

Located along ancient trade and pilgrimage routes, Madinah has evolved into a crossroads of cultures and flavours. Its fertile volcanic soil and agricultural diversity have shaped a distinctive cuisine, celebrated for its authenticity and hospitality.

The UNESCO designation is expected to:

Boost culinary tourism and global recognition

Encourage creative investment in food industries

Support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of fostering culture and creativity as drivers of economic growth

Kabsa, a signature Saudi rice and meat dish, reflects Madinah’s blend of tradition and innovation. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: A city of design and innovation

In the same announcement, Riyadh joined the network as a City of Design, reaffirming its role as a regional hub for creativity, architecture and innovation.

The Architecture and Design Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, led the nomination with the support of public, academic and private partners.

Dr Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the commission, said the recognition “reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to make Riyadh a global model for creativity and innovation in urban development.”

Riyadh’s creative landscape spans:

Architecture and urban design

Industrial and product design

Interior and digital design

The city represents a dynamic blend of modernity and tradition, with a strong focus on sustainability and design-driven urban growth.

Saudi Arabia’s growing creative network

With these new designations, Saudi Arabia now has five cities recognised by UNESCO:

Al-Ahsa (2015) – Crafts and Folk Art

Buraidah (2021) – Culinary Arts

Taif (2024) – Literature

Riyadh (2025) – Design

Madinah (2025) – Gastronomy

These designations strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global advocate for creativity and cultural innovation.

UNESCO’s 2025 Creative Cities list

UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, established in 2004, now connects 408 cities across more than 100 countries. The 2025 cohort introduced Architecture as a new creative field, joining the existing seven: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

