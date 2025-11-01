Madinah, Riyadh join UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network list

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has named Madinah a Creative City for Gastronomy and Riyadh a Creative City for Design, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s growing cultural and creative influence on the world stage.
This comes as UNESCO, on World Cities Day 2025, announced the inclusion of 58 new cities in its Creative Cities Network (UCCN), recognising their commitment to harnessing creativity for sustainable urban and cultural development.
Madinah: Culinary capital of tradition and innovation
Madinah’s recognition marks it as the second Saudi city after Buraidah to receive UNESCO’s Gastronomy title. The nomination was coordinated by the Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with:
- Madinah Region Principality
- Al Madinah Region Development Authority
- National Commission for Education, Culture and Science
- Madinah Region
Local chefs, food entrepreneurs and cultural experts also contributed to the submission, showcasing the city’s rich culinary heritage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Located along ancient trade and pilgrimage routes, Madinah has evolved into a crossroads of cultures and flavours. Its fertile volcanic soil and agricultural diversity have shaped a distinctive cuisine, celebrated for its authenticity and hospitality.
The UNESCO designation is expected to:
- Boost culinary tourism and global recognition
- Encourage creative investment in food industries
- Support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of fostering culture and creativity as drivers of economic growth
Riyadh: A city of design and innovation
In the same announcement, Riyadh joined the network as a City of Design, reaffirming its role as a regional hub for creativity, architecture and innovation.
The Architecture and Design Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, led the nomination with the support of public, academic and private partners.
Dr Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the commission, said the recognition “reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to make Riyadh a global model for creativity and innovation in urban development.”
Riyadh’s creative landscape spans:
- Architecture and urban design
- Industrial and product design
- Interior and digital design
The city represents a dynamic blend of modernity and tradition, with a strong focus on sustainability and design-driven urban growth.
Saudi Arabia’s growing creative network
With these new designations, Saudi Arabia now has five cities recognised by UNESCO:
- Al-Ahsa (2015) – Crafts and Folk Art
- Buraidah (2021) – Culinary Arts
- Taif (2024) – Literature
- Riyadh (2025) – Design
- Madinah (2025) – Gastronomy
These designations strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global advocate for creativity and cultural innovation.
UNESCO’s 2025 Creative Cities list
UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, established in 2004, now connects 408 cities across more than 100 countries. The 2025 cohort introduced Architecture as a new creative field, joining the existing seven: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.
List of the 58 cities designated in 2025
|City
|Country
|Field
|Aberystwyth
|United Kingdom
|Literature
|Abuja
|Nigeria
|Literature
|Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah
|Saudi Arabia
|Gastronomy
|Andenne
|Belgium
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Bistrita
|Romania
|Architecture
|Bobo-Dioulasso
|Burkina Faso
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Celje
|Slovenia
|Literature
|Cheongju City
|South Korea
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Conakry
|Guinea
|Literature
|Cuenca
|Ecuador
|Gastronomy
|Daugavpils
|Latvia
|Design
|Dumaguete City
|Philippines
|Literature
|Echizen City
|Japan
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Evian
|France
|Music
|Faenza
|Italy
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Gdańsk
|Poland
|Literature
|Giza
|Egypt
|Film
|Hebron
|Palestine
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Vietnam
|Film
|Höhr-Grenzhausen
|Germany
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Kahramanmaraş
|Türkiye
|Literature
|Kashan
|Iran
|Architecture
|Kelowna
|Canada
|Gastronomy
|Kisumu
|Kenya
|Music
|Korhogo
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Music
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|Design
|Kyiv
|Ukraine
|Music
|La Spezia
|Italy
|Design
|Lalitpur
|Nepal
|Music
|Liège
|Belgium
|Music
|Lubango
|Angola
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Lucknow
|India
|Gastronomy
|Lund
|Sweden
|Literature
|Lusail
|Qatar
|Architecture
|Malang
|Indonesia
|Media Arts
|Manizales
|Colombia
|Gastronomy
|Masaya
|Nicaragua
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Matosinhos
|Portugal
|Gastronomy
|Nan
|Thailand
|Crafts and Folk Art
|New Orleans
|United States
|Music
|Nikšić
|Montenegro
|Music
|Ponorogo
|Indonesia
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Quanzhou
|China
|Gastronomy
|Quezon City
|Philippines
|Film
|Quito
|Ecuador
|Architecture
|Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|Design
|Rovaniemi
|Finland
|Architecture
|Safi
|Morocco
|Crafts and Folk Art
|San Javier de Loncomilla
|Chile
|Gastronomy
|San Luis Potosí
|Mexico
|Literature
|São Paulo
|Brazil
|Film
|Sarchí
|Costa Rica
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Sifnos
|Greece
|Crafts and Folk Art
|Songkhla
|Thailand
|Gastronomy
|Tangier
|Morocco
|Literature
|Varna
|Bulgaria
|Media Arts
|Wuxi
|China
|Music
|Zaragoza
|Spain
|Gastronomy