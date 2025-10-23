Low-cost Indian airline to operate daily Hyderabad–Madinah flights

Hyderabad: IndiGo, India’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced that its existing Hyderabad–Madinah service will increase from four-times-weekly to daily flights from November 16, strengthening its operations to Saudi Arabia.
The inaugural service on this route started in February this year aimed at providing convenient travel options for pilgrims undertaking Haj and Umrah, as well as other travellers.
Schedule of flights between Hyderabad and Madinah
|Flight no.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure (local time)
|Arrival (local time)
|6E 0057
|Hyderabad
|Madinah
|19:35 IST
|23:45 AST
|6E 0058
|Madinah
|Hyderabad
|00:45 AST
|08:10 IST
The airline also confirmed the launch of a new daily direct service between Mumbai and Madinah, starting November 15.
Operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, the new routes will provide affordable and convenient travel options for religious pilgrims, business travellers, and tourists between India and Saudi Arabia.
Bookings for both routes are now open through IndiGo’s official website, mobile app, and authorised travel partners.
The airline currently operates over 150 flights connecting India with four major cities in Saudi Arabia — Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah. The expansion aligns with the growing travel demand driven by religious tourism, trade, and workforce movement between the two nations.
Schedule of flights between Mumbai and Madinah
|Sector
|Flight no.
|Days of operation
|Departure (local time)
|Arrival (local time)
|Mumbai → Madinah
|6E 0059
|Daily
|22:05
|01:10 (+1)
|Madinah → Mumbai
|6E 0060
|Daily
|21:50
|04:45 (+1)
“Madinah is a destination of deep cultural and spiritual significance that attracts pilgrims from across the globe, including India. We are pleased to launch this
new Mumbai-Madinah route with the objective to cater to the growing demand for religious tourism to the holy city,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Sales at IndiGo, said.
He added, “These flights are in addition to our existing flights, Hyderabad to Madinah, and strengthen our vast domestic and growing international network.”
With a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo operates more than 2,200 daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations. The airline carried over 118 million passengers in FY25 and was recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ by Skytrax at the World Airline Awards 2025.