Mumbai: The Indian film industry has long celebrated stories of struggle, perseverance and triumph. From modest beginnings to dazzling stardom, several actors have rewritten their destinies through grit and determination. Among these remarkable journeys is that of Suniel Shetty, a man who not only rose to become one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars but also fulfilled a deeply personal dream, by buying the very hotel where his father once worked as a waiter.

Today, with an estimated net worth of more than Rs 125 crore, Suniel Shetty stands as a symbol of how far resilience and hard work can take a person.

A son who never forgot his roots!

Born into a working-class family, Suniel Shetty grew up witnessing the sacrifices his father, Veerappa Shetty, made to provide for the family. In an interview, the actor once revealed that his father had arrived in Mumbai at a young age in search of work. He began his journey in a South Indian restaurant, starting by cleaning tables, then serving customers as a waiter, and eventually working his way up to become a manager.

Those years of struggle left a deep impression on young Suniel. Watching his father work tirelessly without complaint shaped his own outlook on life. Determined to honour those sacrifices, he resolved to build a future that would make his father’s hardships meaningful.

Suniel Shetty’s most meaningful first purchase

After finding success in films, Suniel Shetty’s first major investment was not a luxury car or an extravagant mansion. Instead, he chose something far more meaningful, he bought the very building where his father had once worked.

In 2013, Suniel and his wife Mana Shetty launched a luxury home decor and lifestyle store named R-House in Mumbai. At the launch, the actor revealed that the building had once housed the hotel where his father worked as a waiter in 1943.

Recalling the emotional moment, he said, “My father struggled a lot in his life and then made a name for himself. He was a real hero to me. He felt no shame in doing any work, and he taught me the same values.”

He added that the three buildings connected to that property still remain with him today, a powerful reminder of where his family’s journey began.

More about Suniel Shetty

One of the most prolific actors in Hindi cinema, Suniel Shetty has appeared in over 100 films across genres, from action thrillers and comedies to patriotic dramas. Known for his strong screen presence and disciplined persona, he became a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Though he now appears less frequently on the big screen, the actor has successfully expanded his footprint beyond cinema. His wealth has been built not only through acting but also through smart business ventures and investments, making him one of the industry’s most financially stable stars.

What lies ahead

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He is also set to reunite with the original cast in Hera Pheri 3, a project eagerly awaited by fans.