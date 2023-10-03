From Zuckerberg to Adani: Know ages when they turned billionaires

The list of the world’s most famous billionaires includes individuals such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, and others. However, very few people are aware of the ages at which they achieved billionaire status.

Among the current top 10 richest individuals globally, Mark Zuckerberg holds the record for becoming a billionaire at the youngest age of 23 years. In contrast, Warren Buffett, who currently occupies the fifth position on the list of the world’s richest people, achieved billionaire status at the age of 56 years.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

Here is a list of the top 10 richest individuals in the world along with the ages at which they became billionaires:

Name Net worth Country Ages at which they turn billionaires (in years) Elon Musk $253.5 billion United States 41 Bernard Arnault $187.2 billion France 48 Jeff Bezos $152.3 billion United States 35 Larry Ellison $136.8 billion United States 49 Warren Buffett $116.3 billion United States 56 Larry Page $112.8 billion United States 30 Mark Zuckerberg $108.9 billion United States 23 Sergey Brin $108.3 billion United States 31 Bill Gates $108.1 billion United States 31 Steve Ballmer $98.5 billion United States 38

When did Adani become billionaire?

Gautam Adani who is currently not among the top 10 richest persons in the world has at one point become the third billionaire globally. However, this changed after the Hindenburg report made allegations against the Adani Group companies, causing Gautam Adani’s net worth to decline drastically.

Despite the sharp dip in net worth following the report, Adani managed to regain the trust of investors, leading to a significant recovery. Currently, he boasts a net worth of USD 54.2 billion, placing him at the 23rd position on the billionaire list. He is also the second wealthiest person in India after Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani is currently 61 years old, but he achieved billionaire status at the age of 46 years.