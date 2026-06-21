FSSAI busts adulterated milk supply network to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has uncovered an alleged network supplying unlicensed and suspected adulterated milk from neighbouring Tamil Nadu to tea stalls, coffee shops, bakeries and hotels in Bengaluru.

In a coordinated operation conducted on Sunday morning, officials intercepted and inspected more than 30 milk tankers and transport vehicles at key checkpoints along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The crackdown was launched after authorities noticed that milk was being sold in Bengaluru’s open market at prices significantly lower than those fixed by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). Suspecting irregularities, a special team led by Viswanath V.R., Assistant Commissioner of FSSAI’s Bengaluru South Division, carried out inspections at the Hoskote, Attibele and Hosur checkpoints, according to reports.

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During the operation, officials found that the milk being transported did not belong to any recognised or established brand. More importantly, the transporters and distributors allegedly did not possess valid FSSAI licences required for the sale and distribution of food products.

Authorities also discovered that the milk was being transported from private dairies in Tamil Nadu without proper refrigeration facilities. Food safety officials pointed out that milk transported over long distances without temperature control can become highly vulnerable to bacterial growth, posing serious health risks to consumers.

Officials suspect that chemicals or other substances may have been added to increase the volume of milk or extend its shelf life. Samples collected during the raid have been sent to laboratories for detailed testing to determine whether the milk was adulterated or unsafe for consumption.

Investigators said the low-cost milk was primarily being purchased by small hotels, bakeries, tea and coffee vendors, sweet manufacturers and spice-processing units looking to reduce costs and improve profit margins. The milk was allegedly repackaged locally and sold under unbranded or lesser-known labels in the Bengaluru market.

Following the operation, food safety authorities issued notices to several distributors allegedly involved in operating the unauthorised supply network. Officials have initiated further legal proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the source, quality and distribution chain of the milk.

The raid has raised concerns over food safety standards and the risks posed by unregulated dairy products entering the city’s supply chain.