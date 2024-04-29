FSSAI inspects Hyderabad mall, issues notices to ‘unhygienic’ vendors

Hyderabad: The GVK One Mall’s food court in Banjara Hills was recently inspected by the FSSAI task force team. They issued warnings to vendors for poor hygiene maintenance.

In the kitchens of Aha Dakshin, Sizzling Joe, and Khansaab, violations related to food quality, storage, and hygiene were noted. Notices and warnings were sent to all three vendors.

Task force team has conducted inspections on 27.04.2024 in GVK One Banjara Hills – Food court.



Hygiene, Storage and food quality related violations observed in

1. Aha Dakshin

2. Sizzling Joe

3. Khansaab



Notices issued and further action will be taken accordingly.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) April 29, 2024

The department reported on Monday on X that it had further discovered KFC was reusing edible oil and that they failed to keep accurate logs at their store. Furthermore, it was found that Starbucks and Hard Rock Café had both violated the FSSAI Act (which states Food safety and standards)

All of the listed restaurant businesses have received strict warnings and notices to improve the quality and hygiene of their products. Additionally, a compliance report needs to be submitted by the vendors.