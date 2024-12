Hyderabad: A fuel tanker caught fire at an HP petrol bunk, located near the Ek Minar Masjid at Nampally, on Wednesday, December 11. No casualties were reported as fire tenders quickly dozed the fire, averting a potentially catastrophic accident.

Two fire brigades rushed to the spot, to initiate firefighting operations.

The incident caused major traffic congestion in the area.

A fuel tanker caught fire at an HP petrol bunk, located near the Ek Minar Masjid at Nampally, on Wednesday, December 11. No casualties were reported as fire tenders quickly dozed the fire, averting a potentially catastrophic accident. pic.twitter.com/3CBhzWLnkO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 11, 2024

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)