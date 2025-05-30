Full and final list of 20 confirmed contestants of The Traitors

Mumbai: The wait is finally over as Prime Video has officially unveiled the list of all 20 contestants for the much-anticipated reality thriller show ‘The Traitors’, hosted by none other than Karan Johar. The show promises a wild ride of betrayal, strategy, and deception, and features a power-packed mix of celebrities from different walks of life.

The Traitors Contestants List

Karan Kundrra Anshula Kapoor Ashish Vidyarthi Elnaaz Norouzi Harsh Gujral Jannat Zubair Janvee Gaurr Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid Jasmine Bhasin Lakshmi Manchu Maheep Kapoor Mukesh Chhabra Nikita Luther Purav Jha Raftaar Uorfi Javed Raj Kundra Sahil Salathia Sudhanshu Pandey Sufi Motiwala

The Traitors Trailer

The makers have also dropped the intense and gripping trailer of The Traitors, and it’s already creating major buzz online. Netizens are hyped as their favorite stars come together under one roof in this high-stakes reality game full of suspense, alliances, and betrayal.

Set against the royal and opulent backdrop of Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show features some mind games and unexpected twists as 20 celebrities battle their way through lies and deception.

Karan Johar, known for his wit and sharp hosting, will lead the Indian version of the globally loved thriller reality show. ‘The Traitors’ will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM.