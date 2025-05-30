Full and final list of 20 confirmed contestants of The Traitors

'The Traitors' will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th May 2025 4:01 pm IST
The Traitors contestants
The Traitors contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: The wait is finally over as Prime Video has officially unveiled the list of all 20 contestants for the much-anticipated reality thriller show ‘The Traitors’, hosted by none other than Karan Johar. The show promises a wild ride of betrayal, strategy, and deception, and features a power-packed mix of celebrities from different walks of life.

The Traitors Contestants List

  1. Karan Kundrra
  2. Anshula Kapoor
  3. Ashish Vidyarthi
  4. Elnaaz Norouzi
  5. Harsh Gujral
  6. Jannat Zubair
  7. Janvee Gaurr
  8. Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid
  9. Jasmine Bhasin
  10. Lakshmi Manchu
  11. Maheep Kapoor
  12. Mukesh Chhabra
  13. Nikita Luther
  14. Purav Jha
  15. Raftaar
  16. Uorfi Javed
  17. Raj Kundra
  18. Sahil Salathia
  19. Sudhanshu Pandey
  20. Sufi Motiwala

The Traitors Trailer

The makers have also dropped the intense and gripping trailer of The Traitors, and it’s already creating major buzz online. Netizens are hyped as their favorite stars come together under one roof in this high-stakes reality game full of suspense, alliances, and betrayal.

Set against the royal and opulent backdrop of Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show features some mind games and unexpected twists as 20 celebrities battle their way through lies and deception.

Karan Johar, known for his wit and sharp hosting, will lead the Indian version of the globally loved thriller reality show. ‘The Traitors’ will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM.

