Full implications being studied: India on restrictions on H-1B visas

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th September 2025 9:50 pm IST
US H-1B visa
Representational Image

New Delhi: India on Saturday said the Trump administration’s new restrictions on H1B visa programme are likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoped that the “disruptions” would be addressed suitably by the American authorities.

India’s reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” he said.

Jaiswal said the “full implications” of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry.

Industries in both India and the US have a “stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward,” he said.

“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India,” he said.

