Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which is expected to begin from November first week

Published: 10th October 2023 11:56 am IST
Full list of 13 confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants Aamir Ali, Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim (Instagram)

Mumbai: Apart from Bigg Boss 17, fans are also waiting for another reality show — Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which is expected to begin from November first week. After the huge success of season 10, the creators are getting ready for the 11th season of this fantastic dance reality show. In this JDJ, famous people from various backgrounds come together to show off their dance skills with their choreographer partners.

The pair that performs the best and works together amazingly gets to take home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize. As makers prepare for JDJ 11, they’re inviting some of the biggest celebrities to join in and be part of this exciting dance adventure. Check out the full list of contestants below.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Contestants List

  • Aamir Ali
  • Shivangi Joshi
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Sumbul Touqeer
  • Manisha Rani
  • Shoaib Ibrahim
  • Arshi Khan
  • Surbhi Jyoti
  • Urvashi Dholakia
  • Ayesha Singh
  • Twinkle Arora
  • Rajiv Thakur
  • Sangeeta Phogat

However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

