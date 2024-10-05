Full video tour of Bigg Boss 18 house: Kitchen to garden area

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to launch on October 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. This season brings a fresh twist with the theme ‘Time Ka Taandav,’ exploring the concepts of past, present, and future.

Renowned designer Omung Kumar has masterfully incorporated this theme into the show’s set, creating an ambiance that blends history with modernity.

Bigg Boss 18 House Tour

Bigg Boss 18 house is inspired by ancient caves and forts, featuring grand sculptures, earthy tones, and intricate designs. The set also includes secret entrances, hidden cameras, and unique spots that make the house more mysterious than ever. The garden area has towering pillars and a striking pathway that divides the space.

The bathroom area takes inspiration from a Turkish hammam, complete with a massive horse at the entrance, providing a view of the entire house. The living room balances urban and earthy vibes, while the kitchen is designed like a cave. The bedroom has a fort-like feel. This year’s jail is also an interesting part of the house.

BB 18 House Photos, Video

BiggBoss18 House Images pic.twitter.com/egLwNUBhIf — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 5, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

As the show kicks off, here are the confirmed contestants —

Nia Sharma (TV Actress) Hemlata Sharma (Bollywood Actress) Nyrra Banerjee (TV Actress) Muskan Bamne (TV Actress) Tanjinder Pal Singh Bagga (Politician) Rajat Dalal (Digital Creator) Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress) Atul Kishan (Social Activist) KaranVeer Mehra (TV Actor) Shehzada Dhami (TV Actor) Vivian Dsena (TV Actor) Eisha Singh (TV Actress) Shrutika Raj Arjun (Actress) Chahat Pandey (TV Actress) Shilpa Shirodkar (TV and Bollywood Actress) Gunaratna Sadavarte (Advocate) Avinash Mishra (TV Actor) Alice Kaushik (TV Actress) Sara Arfeen Khan (Actress and Arfeen Khan’s Wife) Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s Life Coach)

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to unfold, as the blend of historical themes and reality drama is expected to keep audiences hooked!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.