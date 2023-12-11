Fully support discussion on north Karnataka issues: DyCM

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he fully supported the discussion on issues facing North Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi airport, he said, “The government is ready to respond to any issues raised by either the ruling party members or the Opposition party members. We offer our full support to issues pertaining to the drought situation in North Karnataka.

“North Karnataka, Kitturu Karnataka, Old Mysuru Region are all integral parts of Karnataka and we are always open to discuss their issues.”

Asked about a bandh call given with regards to the division of Belagavi district, he said, “We will certainly think about it, if and when, a proposal is put forward in the House.”

Asked about his stance on the demand by some party leaders to remove Savarkar’s photograph from the House, he said what was inside the two Houses belonged to the Speaker and the Chairperson.

Replying to a reporter’s query on whether BJP was wasting the House’s time, he said he would not want to talk about other parties.