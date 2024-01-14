Funds required for student visa hinder Indians’ study in Canada dream

The changes in funds required for student visas become effective from January 1, 2024.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2024 1:19 pm IST
Indians to benefit most as Canada to admit 500,000 immigrants each year
Representational photo

Students including Indians aspiring to study in Canada must be aware of the recent changes in funds required for student visas.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The changes in funds required for student visas become effective from January 1, 2024.

Funds needed for Canadian student visa

For a Canadian student visa, students including Indians need a minimum of CAN$20,635 to fulfill the study in Canada dream. If additional family members accompany the student, the fund requirement increases accordingly.

MS Education Academy

Following is the fund required for a Canadian visa based on a number of family members accompanying the applicant.

Number of family members including studentFunds required (In CAN$)
120635
225690
331583
438346
543492
649051
754611
If more than 7 people, each additional family member5559
Source: Government of Canada
Also Read
Canada plans cap on international students amid housing crisis

Hurdles in study in Canada dream

Apart from fund requirements, Indians who are on student visas express concerns about limited job opportunities in Canada. The high cost of living, especially in cities like Toronto, prompts students to compromise on living conditions to save on rent and utilities.

Addressing the growing unemployment and housing crisis, Immigration Minister Marc Miller suggests the potential capping of international students in the coming months. While the extent of reduction remains unspecified, Miller aims to alleviate housing demand in the first and second quarters of the year.

These challenges, coupled with the fund requirements for student visas, are discouraging Indians from pursuing their study in Canada dreams.

The impact of the proposed cap on international students remains uncertain.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2024 1:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button