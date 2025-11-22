Funeral prayers to be held today at Prophet’s Mosque for Hyderabad Umrah bus victims

Madinah: The Salat al-Janazah, the Islamic funeral prayer performed for deceased Muslims, will be held after Dhuhr prayer on Saturday, November 22, for the Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims who died in the recent bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The prayer will be led by Shaykh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Following the prayer, the burial is scheduled to take place at Jannatul Baqi, one of the holiest cemeteries in Islam, where many companions of Prophet Muhammad are buried.

Accident details

At least 45 pilgrims, including ten children, were killed early hours on Monday when their bus collided with a diesel tanker and burst into flames. Most of the victims were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki in Hyderabad.

Of the 54 pilgrims who travelled to Jeddah on November 9, four went to Madinah by car and four stayed back in Makkah. The other 46 pilgrims were on the bus that met with the accident.

Forty-five died at the scene, while the lone survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, is in critical condition in a Saudi hospital ICU.