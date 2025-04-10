Future of India lies in classrooms: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, April 10, said that the future of the country lies in the classrooms.

Following the inauguration of the Young India Police School in Ranga Reddy, the CM said, “Some people are questioning as to why I haven’t created a brand in 16 moths. I didn’t answer the question since they aren’t capable of understanding the brand that I want to create.”

Reddy further said that people remember NTR when they consume the rice at Rs 2 per kg, and those who work in the IT sector and when they see the Hi-Tech City remember Chandrababu Naidu. Similarly, the farming community remembers Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy.

To those who want to know what is my brand, it is Young India. The CM that he wants the youth of India to shine across the world. He hoped that Telangana…

“To those who want to know what is my brand, it is Young India,” he added. Reddy said that he wants the youth of India to shine on the world stage. He hoped that Telangana would be at the forefront in achieving the same. He said that plans are being made accordingly.

In this context, Reddy said that his government is committed to strengthening government schools and suggested that the police school should be made competitive with Sainik School and Army School.

He assured that the government will cooperate in all ways for this. He advised the police officials to collect CSR funds from IT and pharma companies in Hyderabad.

Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu stated that the construction of this school was done on a war footing as per the CM’s instructions.

Earlier, the CM, along with Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and MLAs Kale Yadayya and Prakash Goud, inspected the school building. Later, they played football with the students.