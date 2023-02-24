G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Gov meeting

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with G20 delegates at the lunch break during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with G20 delegates at the lunch break during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)