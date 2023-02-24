G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Gov meeting

Press Trust of India | Published: 24th February 2023 11:47 pm IST
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with G20 delegates at the lunch break during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with G20 delegates at the lunch break during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

