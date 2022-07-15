G20 Finance Ministers Meeting

15th July 2022
G20 Finance Ministers Meeting
Bali: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the Sustainable Finance for Climate Transition Roundtable at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bali: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a special series of coins and stamps under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bali: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a meeting with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

