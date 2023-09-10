G20 Summit: Delegates at Rajghat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva upon his arrival to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and other leaders at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)